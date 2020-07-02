Paul Merson names the two signings Chelsea FC must make this summer

Arsenal legend Paul Merson (Photo: Sky Sports)

Paul Merson has urged Frank Lampard to sign a left-back and a centre-half in the summer transfer window to bolster his Chelsea FC squad.

The west London side are currently in the driving seat to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League in Lampard’s first season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea FC have already been busy in the summer transfer window after having secured the signings of Hakim Ziyech from Ajax and Timo Werner from RB Leipzig.

Lampard will be hoping to have a squad capable of challenging for the Premier League title next season after having not won the trophy since 2017.

Former Arsenal star Merson feels that Chelsea FC could do with some further signings in defensive areas this summer.

And although he feels that winning the Premier League title will likely be just beyond them next season, he expects to see a marked improvement from the Blues next season.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, Merson said: “I think Chelsea need a left-back, and they might need another centre-half, and then they’ll be a major force next season.

“I don’t think they’ll win the Premier League next season, but the gap won’t be as big.

“They mean business. The owner has been brilliant; he’s weighed it up and gone – bang! Here’s your money.

“He’s looked at the situation and thought, ‘Tottenham are struggling, Pep Guardiola won’t be at City forever’, and he’s trying to get into the top four, close the gap and challenge when they have their chance.

“With Liverpool putting up records like they have with their players being as good as they are, it’s only a matter of time before the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid come calling.

“In three or four years, I’d be quite shocked if Chelsea don’t win the Premier League.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action on Saturday night when they take on Watford at Stamford Bridge.

After that, the Blues will play Crystal Palace, Sheffield United and Norwich City in their next three Premier League games.

Chelsea FC are also through to the FA Cup semi-finals, and they will take on Manchester United in the last-four clash at Wembley on Saturday 18 July as they look to reach the final and set up a clash with either Arsenal or Manchester City.

