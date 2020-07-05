Ashley Cole: What I really think of Christian Pulisic at Chelsea FC

Christian Pulisic (Photo: Chelsea TV / Screen grab)

Ashley Cole has praised Christian Pulisic for the way he has stepped his game up at Chelsea FC in recent weeks.

The USA international has been settling into life at Stamford Bridge after having officially become a Chelsea FC player last summer following his move from Borussia Dortmund.

Pulisic made something of a slow start to the new season and he then suffered a string of injury problems over the winter period.

However, the 21-year-old has been in good form since the return of top-flight football in England following the coronavirus pandemic, and he has been a constant presence in Frank Lampard’s side after the restart.

Former Chelsea FC and Arsenal left-back Cole has been impressed by what he has seen from Pulisic in recent games and feels that he has become a key member of Lampard’s squad.

Speaking before Chelsea FC’s 3-0 win over Watford on Saturday, Cole said of Pulisic on Sky Sports: “The question-mark over him when he first came was whether he was physically strong enough at times. But I think he’s adapted well.

“He’s come into a youthful team under Frank. Frank has guided him and probably pulled him aside at the start and said, ‘listen, off the ball you need to do more’.

“I think his work-rate now is showing and he’s producing with goals and assists. He is a key member of Frank’s team now.”

Pulisic won a penalty for the Blues as Chelsea FC cruised to victory over Watford at Stamford Bridge on Saturday night thanks to goals from Olivier Giroud, Willian and Ross Barkley.

The Blues will return to Premier League action on Tuesday night when they travel to Crystal Palace in the top flight, before they turn their attentions towards clashes against Sheffield United and Norwich City.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip