Gary Lineker believes that Christian Pulisic has the potential to develop into one of the USA’s best-ever players following his recent fine form for Chelsea FC.

The USA international has been in good form for the west London side since the return of the Premier League last month after having joined the Blues from Sporting Lisbon last summer.

Pulisic had suffered a string of injury problems in January but he is now fully fit and proving himself worthy of a regular starting spot in Frank Lampard’s side.

The 21-year-old came off the bench and scored one goal and made an assist as Chelsea FC suffered a 5-3 loss to Liverpool FC in the Premier League on Wednesday night to dent their hopes of a top-four finish.

Pulisic has scored four goals and made two assists since the return of the Premier League last month, and England legend Lineker believes that the playmaker has a great deal of potential at Stamford Bridge.

Posting on Twitter during Chelsea FC’s defeat by Liverpool FC at Anfield, Lineker said: “Pulisic will be the first American footballing (soccer for you guys) star.”

Pulisic has scored nine goals and has made four assists in 24 Premier League games in his first season in England.

The American will be expecting to feature when Chelsea FC complete their Premier League campaign with a clash against Wolves at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

Chelsea FC will guarantee a place in the top four this season if they are able to beat Wolves in their final game of the campaign.

