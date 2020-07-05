Christian Pulisic (Photo: Chelsea TV / Screen grab)

Christian Pulisic is confident that Chelsea FC will finish in the top four this season after he helped the Blues to claim a 3-0 win over Watford on Saturday night.

Chelsea FC headed into the game looking to bounce back after their 3-2 loss to West Ham United at the London Stadium on Wednesday night.

The Blues took the lead in the 28th minute when Olivier Giroud fired home an accurate finish after being found by Ross Barkley’s pass.

Willian then doubled the home side’s advantage just before half-time when he dispatched his penalty after Christian Pulisic was brought down in the box.

And Barkley then added a third for Frank Lampard’s men when he scored from inside the box in the 92nd minute to wrap up a comfortable win for the west London side.

The win lifted Chelsea FC back into fourth place in the Premier League table and two points ahead of fifth-placed Manchester United with five games left to play in the top flight.

Speaking after the game, USA international Pulisic was asked how he sees the top-four race shaping up.

“It’s going to be close,” Pulisic told Sky Sports.

“It’s going to come down to the end. [But] we’re confident we can do it.”

Pulisic went on to discuss his own form for Chelsea FC and explained why he is not getting carried away by comparisons to Eden Hazard in terms of his style of play.

“I feel really confident in my game right now,” he continued.

“I’m happy I can be on the field and helping my team. I hope I can continue and keep my confidence high.

“Obviously he [Hazard] was an incredible player for Chelsea. He’s a world-class player so I’m not trying to compare myself to him, I’m just trying to be my own player and hopefully the fans like that guy.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action on Tuesday night with a trip to Crystal Palace, before they take on Sheffield United away from home next Saturday.

