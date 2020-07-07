Christian Pulisic (Photo: Chelsea TV / Screen grab)

Ross Barkley has heaped praise on Christian Pulisic following his fine form for Chelsea FC and has claimed that the American has been “on fire” since lockdown.

Pulisic played the full 90 minutes for the west London side on Saturday night as he helped Chelsea FC to claim a dominant 3-0 win over Watford at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.

The USA international won the penalty that allowed Willian to put the Blues 2-0 up, and the playmaker has been a regular fixture in the Blues team since the return of top-flight football in England.

Pulisic has scored seven goals and has made two assists in 20 Premier League games for Chelsea FC so far this season, and he will be hoping to hold down a regular spot in the first team in the coming weeks as the season approaches its conclusion.

Chelsea FC midfielder Barkley has been thoroughly impressed by what he has seen from Pulisic in recent games and he reckons that the playmaker is starting to become a “real problem” for opposition defenders.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Express, Barkley said: “Since Christian came back from lockdown he has been on fire.

“He had a couple of little niggles easier in the season – and he didn’t have much of break last summer before he joined us.

“So maybe this break has done him the world of good. Since he came back he has been blazing. He has been scoring great goals in training, and now he is doing it in matches.

“He is such a difficult player to defend against, because he is so direct. He is so confident. He is always ready to try and take a player on. He is a real problem for defenders.”

Both Barkley and Pulisic will be hoping to feature for Chelsea FC when the Blues return to Premier League action on Tuesday night with a trip to Crystal Palace.

After that, Frank Lampard’s men will take on Sheffield United and Norwich City in their next two games, before they turn their attentions towards their FA Cup semi-final clash with Manchester City at Wembley on Sunday 19 July.

