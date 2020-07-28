Roy Keane rates Frank Lampard’s first season at Chelsea FC

Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane (Photo: Sky Sports)

Roy Keane has praised Frank Lampard for the impact he has had at Chelsea FC this season and claims that he has done a better job than Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United.

Lampard was brought in as the west London club’s new manager last summer after Maurizio Sarri’s exit from Stamford Bridge, and he has enjoyed an impressive debut campaign in west London.

The Blues clinched their place in the top four on Sunday after they claimed a 2-0 victory over Wolves at Stamford Bridge to finish fourth behind Manchester United in the table.

Lampard has not been afraid to place his faith in youth this season and he has been willing to give the likes of Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham and Reece James chances to impress in the Chelsea FC team this season.

The Blues also have the opportunity to finish the season with a trophy when they take on Arsenal in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday afternoon.

Former Manchester United midfielder Keane has been highly impressed by what he has seen from Lampard this season and reckons that he has had a better campaign than Solskjaer at Old Trafford.

“Frank’s done a better job, I have to say,” Keane told Sky Sports on Sunday.

“I expect them to be there or thereabouts, but the way they’ve played, the way Frank comes across, he comes across really well.

“There’s no nonsense about him, he’s made big decisions, he’s brought a lot of young players in, good players, good quality, but they’ve needed an opportunity, they took it.

“They finished in the top four and obviously if they can win an FA Cup, great achievement.

“But as Frank is reminding everybody, he’s not getting too carried away getting in the top four, but it’s huge step forward for Chelsea again.”

Chelsea FC will take on Arsenal at Wembley in the FA Cup final on Sunday, before they will face Bayern Munich in the return leg of their Champions League last-16 clash on Saturday 8 August.

