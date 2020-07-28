Roy Keane rates Frank Lampard’s first season at Chelsea FC

Roy Keane has his say on Frank Lampard's impressive debut season as Chelsea FC manager

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Tuesday 28 July 2020, 04:45 UK
Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane (Photo: Screen grab / Sky Sports)
Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane (Photo: Sky Sports)

Roy Keane has praised Frank Lampard for the impact he has had at Chelsea FC this season and claims that he has done a better job than Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United.

Lampard was brought in as the west London club’s new manager last summer after Maurizio Sarri’s exit from Stamford Bridge, and he has enjoyed an impressive debut campaign in west London.

The Blues clinched their place in the top four on Sunday after they claimed a 2-0 victory over Wolves at Stamford Bridge to finish fourth behind Manchester United in the table.

Lampard has not been afraid to place his faith in youth this season and he has been willing to give the likes of Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham and Reece James chances to impress in the Chelsea FC team this season.

The Blues also have the opportunity to finish the season with a trophy when they take on Arsenal in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday afternoon.

Former Manchester United midfielder Keane has been highly impressed by what he has seen from Lampard this season and reckons that he has had a better campaign than Solskjaer at Old Trafford.

“Frank’s done a better job, I have to say,” Keane told Sky Sports on Sunday.

“I expect them to be there or thereabouts, but the way they’ve played, the way Frank comes across, he comes across really well.

“There’s no nonsense about him, he’s made big decisions, he’s brought a lot of young players in, good players, good quality, but they’ve needed an opportunity, they took it.

“They finished in the top four and obviously if they can win an FA Cup, great achievement.

“But as Frank is reminding everybody, he’s not getting too carried away getting in the top four, but it’s huge step forward for Chelsea again.”

Chelsea FC will take on Arsenal at Wembley in the FA Cup final on Sunday, before they will face Bayern Munich in the return leg of their Champions League last-16 clash on Saturday 8 August.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Related Articles

Home »
Gary Lineker
Gary Lineker’s message for Chelsea FC and Man United after top-four finishes
Paul Merson
Paul Merson predicts where Liverpool FC, Man City will finish next season
David De Gea
‘I’m a big fan of his’: Paul Merson defends Man United star
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Arsenal in three-way battle to sign 26-year-old French defender – report
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Arsenal draw up four-man shortlist to replace Aubameyang – report
Paul Merson
Paul Merson makes prediction about Leeds United next season
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Gary Neville
Gary Neville identifies how many signings Man United need to challenge for title
Mason Mount
‘Exceptional’: Jamie Redknapp rates Chelsea FC star’s display in 2-0 win over Wolves
David De Gea
‘I’m a big fan of his’: Paul Merson defends Man United star
ScoopDragon Football News Network