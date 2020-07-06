Antonio Rudiger sends transfer message to Chelsea FC about Kai Havertz

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Antonio Rudiger has admitted that he wants Chelsea FC to sign Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz this summer.

The Blues have been heavily linked with a swoop to sign the promising Germany international ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

Havertz has is one of the most coveted players in Europe at the moment after his impressive return of 12 goals and six assists in the Bundesliga this season.

Chelsea FC are thought to be at the front of the queue ahead of their bitter Premier League rivals Manchester United in the race to sign the 21-year-old this summer.

Havertz is thought to command a price tag in the region of £90m, which would set a new Chelsea FC transfer record if the west London side were to sign the German star.

Chelsea FC defender Rudiger admitted he would love to see his compatriot in the blue of Chelsea FC next season after having played with the Bayer Leverkusen star in the Germany set-up.

“Kai is talented, when I saw him train with the Germany national team I was like, ‘wow!'” Rudiger told Sky Germany, as quoted by Metro.

“I would be lying to you if I said I didn’t want him at Chelsea.”

The 21-year-old has scored 45 times in 148 games in all competitions over the past four seasons since breaking into the Leverkusen starting line-up.

Havertz has become the youngest-ever player to reach 100 appearances in the Bundesliga, eclipsing Chelsea FC’s new signing Timo Werner.

The Leverkusen midfielder replaced the RB Leipzig striker in a 2-1 victory over Peru in 2018 to make his debut for Germany.

Havertz has already amassed seven caps for the German national team over the past two seasons.

Chelsea FC were 3-0 winners against Watford at Stamford Bridge on Saturday night courtesy of goals from Olivier Giroud, Willian and Ross Barkley in west London.

The Blues restored their two-point advantage over Manchester United in the race to secure a top-four finish courtesy of their resounding win against the Hornets.

