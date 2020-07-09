Tammy Abraham sets out Chelsea FC contract demands – report

Tammy Abraham (Photo: Nike)

Tammy Abraham is seeking a new contract at Chelsea FC worth £130,000 a week to match Callum Hudson-Odoi’s wages, according to reports in the British media.

The Times is reporting that the 22-year-old striker wants a new deal to match his fellow Academy graduate as he looks to commit his long-term future to the west London club.

Abraham currently has two years left to run on his contract with Chelsea FC, and according to the same story, he has been waiting to see what the Blues do in the summer transfer window before making a decision about his future.

The same story says that if he does decide to sign a new deal with the Blues, he will be looking to use Hudson-Odoi’s £120,000-a-week wages as a “barometer”. The article also says that he will take Timo Werner’s five-year contract worth £170,000 a week into account.

Abraham has been in good form for Chelsea FC this season, with the striker having scored 14 goals and made three assists in the Premier League for the west London side.

The forward has also netted twice in the cup competitions for Frank Lampard’s men in what has been a breakthrough season for the England international.

Abraham will be hoping to feature for Chelsea FC when the Blues return to Premier League action with a trip to Sheffield United on Saturday evening.

After that, the Blues will take on Norwich at Stamford Bridge next week, before their FA Cup semi-final showdown with Manchester United at Wembley on Sunday 19 July.

