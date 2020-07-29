Timo Werner opens up on his transfer to Chelsea FC

Timo Werner (Photo: Chelsea TV)

Timo Werner has revealed that Frank Lampard played a major role in helping to convince him to sign for Chelsea FC this summer.

Werner became the Blues’ second signing of the summer transfer window last month as Lampard moved quickly to add some further attacking quality to his Chelsea FC squad.

The Germany international became Chelsea FC’s second acquisition of the summer after they also agreed a deal to land Hakim Ziyech from Ajax earlier in the year.

Werner is widely regarded to be one of Europe’s top young attacking players, and the 24-year-old scored an incredible 28 goals and made eight assists in 34 Bundesliga games for RB Leipzig this season.

The attacking midfielder will now be hoping to prove himself in the Premier League as he bids to try and help Chelsea FC challenge for the title next season.

And Werner has now revealed that Lampard played a big role in convincing him to sign for the west London club this summer.

Asked about the role Lampard played in his decision to sign for the club, Werner told Chelsea TV: “He was the main point.

“We talked a lot about things like system, like how he wants to play and sees me playing, and how the system fits to me.

“He is a really nice guy who not only told me what he wants from me as a player because he wants to help me as a guy.

“He knows me now a little bit better and it fits very good between us and now I am happy to be here.”

Chelsea FC are currently preparing for their FA Cup final clash against Arsenal at Wembley on Saturday afternoon as they look to win their first major trophy under Lampard.

Werner will not be eligible to play for the Blues until next season, despite having linked up with Lampard’s squad at their Cobham training base in recent days.

