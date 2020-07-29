Timo Werner opens up on his transfer to Chelsea FC

Timo Werner explains why Frank Lampard played such a big role in helping him decide to sign for Chelsea FC

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Thursday 30 July 2020, 00:15 UK
Timo Werner
Timo Werner (Photo: Chelsea TV)

Timo Werner has revealed that Frank Lampard played a major role in helping to convince him to sign for Chelsea FC this summer.

Werner became the Blues’ second signing of the summer transfer window last month as Lampard moved quickly to add some further attacking quality to his Chelsea FC squad.

The Germany international became Chelsea FC’s second acquisition of the summer after they also agreed a deal to land Hakim Ziyech from Ajax earlier in the year.

Werner is widely regarded to be one of Europe’s top young attacking players, and the 24-year-old scored an incredible 28 goals and made eight assists in 34 Bundesliga games for RB Leipzig this season.

The attacking midfielder will now be hoping to prove himself in the Premier League as he bids to try and help Chelsea FC challenge for the title next season.

And Werner has now revealed that Lampard played a big role in convincing him to sign for the west London club this summer.

Asked about the role Lampard played in his decision to sign for the club, Werner told Chelsea TV: “He was the main point.

“We talked a lot about things like system, like how he wants to play and sees me playing, and how the system fits to me.

“He is a really nice guy who not only told me what he wants from me as a player because he wants to help me as a guy.

“He knows me now a little bit better and it fits very good between us and now I am happy to be here.”

Chelsea FC are currently preparing for their FA Cup final clash against Arsenal at Wembley on Saturday afternoon as they look to win their first major trophy under Lampard.

Werner will not be eligible to play for the Blues until next season, despite having linked up with Lampard’s squad at their Cobham training base in recent days.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Related Articles

Home »
Charlie Nicholas
‘They’re miles away’: Sky Sports pundit delivers blunt verdict on Man United
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC close to completing deal for third summer signing – report
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Man United launch second bid for 20-year-old Dortmund forward – report
Frank Lampard
Sky Sports reporter reveals Chelsea FC’s No1 choice for new signing in key position
Mikel Arteta
Arsenal submit £22.5m offer for 27-year-old Ghana midfielder – report
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC, Man United receive possible boost in race to sign 23-year-old – report
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Mason Mount
‘Absolutely magnificent’: Ian Wright raves about Chelsea FC star
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Sky Sports News reporter reveals Man United’s No1 summer transfer target
Gary Neville
Gary Neville: The signings Man United must make this summer
ScoopDragon Football News Network