Tony Adams: What I really think of Chelsea FC under Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Tony Adams has praised Frank Lampard for helping Chelsea FC to have an “exceptional” first season in charge at the west London club.

Lampard has been earning lots of praise for the impact he has had since he was brought in as the club’s new manager in the summer last year following the exit of Maurizio Sarri.

The west London side are currently in the driving seat to secure Champions League qualification via a top-four finish in the Premier League.

The Blues are fourth in the table as they look to book their spot in Europe’s elite club competition for next season.

Lampard’s men have been in good form since the return of top-flight football in England, with Chelsea FC having won all three of their games in all competitions.

Former Arsenal captain Adams has been highly impressed by what he has seen from Lampard in his first season in charge – and he has praised the former England international for the impact he has had.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Adams said: “I think he’s had an exceptional first season and he’s not even there yet. But whatever he does now it’s exceptional.

“Obviously he’s a Chelsea legend so they’re going to give the benefit of the doubt anyway but I think it goes beyond that. I’ve seen him working with this group of players and they’re building a fantastic squad there, he’s getting it together.

“I think he’s an exceptional talent. I saw him at The Emirates before lockdown and he made changes that match that changed the game.

“Coaches have very rarely got an opportunity to impose themselves on their team, it’s very limiting the amount of chances you get – before the game, half-time – to actually make significant points.

“But Frank’s doing it and he’s learning on the job – and he’s really impressing me.”

Chelsea FC are currently preparing for their trip to London rivals West Ham United on Wednesday night in the Premier League.

After that, the Blues will take on Watford, Crystal Palace and Sheffield United in their next three games, as they look to wrap up a top-four finish and seal their place in the Champions League for next season.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip