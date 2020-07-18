Kai Havertz has ‘chosen’ to sign for Chelsea FC – report

Kai Havertz wants to join Chelsea FC this summer but the transfer may not take place until August, say reports

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Saturday 18 July 2020, 05:00 UK
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Kai Havertz has chosen to sign for Chelsea FC this summer by Bayer Leverkusen want to delay the transfer until the end of August, according to reports in Germany.

German outlet Kicker, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the 21-year-old looks to be heading to Stamford Bridge this summer.

According to the same article, Chelsea FC are the only club willing to pay Bayer Leverkusen’s €100m (£89.8m) asking price for Havertz as Frank Lampard looks to bolster his squad ahead of his second season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

The story says, however, that the German side will only be willing to let Havertz leave the club once their campaign is fully complete – and that could be as late as 21 August if they reach the Europa League final.

The Europa League returns next month and Leverkusen are scheduled to play the second leg of their last-16 tie against Rangers on 10 August.

Havertz has been in fine form for Bayer Leverkusen this season, with the German having scored 12 goals and made six assists in the Bundesliga.

He has netted a total of 18 goals and made eight assists in all competitions for club and country this term.

Chelsea FC have already been busy in the summer transfer window, with the Blues having tied up deals to bring Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues – who are third in the Premier League table as things stand – are currently preparing for their FA Cup semi-final showdown against Manchester United at Wembley on Sunday afternoon.

Lampard’s side will then turn their attentions back to Premier League affairs and their final two games against Liverpool FC and Wolves as they chase a top-four finish.

