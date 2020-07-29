Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC’s number one choice for a new goalkeeper this summer would be Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak, according to Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol.

The west London side are likely to be linked with a whole host of potential signings in the coming weeks and months as they look to add to their squad ahead of next season.

Chelsea FC have already been active in the summer transfer window after having wrapped up deals for both Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech ahead of Frank Lampard’s second season in charge.

The Blues are being linked with a potential signing in goal ahead of next season after Kepa Arrizabalaga’s inconsistent form for the west London side.

Now, Sky Sports News reporter Solhekol has revealed that Oblak, 27, would be the Blues’ top choice, but it may prove difficult for Chelsea FC to get a deal over the line.

He also revealed that Ajax’s Andre Onana and Burnley’s Nick Pope are among the other potential targets in goal for the west London side.

Posting on Twitter on Monday night, Solhekol said: “Chelsea conceded 54 goals in the league this season – more than any other side in top half of table. No surprise they’re looking for new goalkeeper.

“Jan Oblak would be No 1 choice but Atletico don’t want to sell and he has £110m release clause. Onana and Pope among other options.”

Chelsea FC finished in fourth place in the Premier League table this season in Frank Lampard’s first campaign in charge of the west London side.

They sealed their spot in the Champions League places thanks to their 2-0 victory over Wolves at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, with Mason Mount and Olivier Giroud scoring just before half-time for Lampard’s side.

Chelsea FC will have the chance to win their first major trophy under Lampard on Saturday when they take on Arsenal in the FA Cup final at Wembley.

