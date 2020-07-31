Sky Sports reporter: Chelsea FC ready to spend big this summer

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC are in an “incredible” position in the summer transfer market and they are set to spend big this summer, according to Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol.

The Blues have already begun their summer spending this year after having concluded deals to bring both Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech to Stamford Bridge ahead of Frank Lampard’s second season in charge.

Chelsea FC are likely to be linked with a whole host of other potential signings in the coming weeks and months as Lampard looks to put together a squad capable of challenging for the Premier League title next season.

The west London club did not make any new signings in January and they were barred from bringing in any players in the summer transfer window last year.

Now, Sky Sports News reporter Solhekol has revealed that Roman Abrahmovich is reach to back the Blues in the summer transfer market as they look to add further signings to their squad this summer.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Solhekol said: “Roman Abramovich is re-engaged again with Chelsea, he has got his hunger back and is really backing Frank Lampard, he wants to take the fight to Liverpool and Man City next season.

“And he knows that to be the best, you have to buy the best and he is in this incredible position this summer where he has got a lot of money at a time when a lot of Chelsea’s competitors do not have much money to spend.”

Chelsea FC finished in fourth place in the Premier League table this season thanks to a 2-0 win over Wolves at Stamford Bridge on the final day of the campaign.

The Blues are now preparing for their FA Cup final showdown against London rivals Arsenal at Wembley on Saturday evening as they look to try and lift their first major trophy under Lampard.

