Chelsea FC forward Willian (Photo: Willian / Instagram)

Willian has insisted that he would sign a new contract with Chelsea FC “tomorrow” if the Blues offered him a three-year deal.

The Brazilian’s future at Stamford Bridge has been a constant source of uncertainty over the last few months because his current contract at the west London side is set to expire at the end of this season.

It is believed that Willian, 31, is seeking a three-year extension to his current deal, but Chelsea FC have a long-standing policy of only offering short contracts to players above the age of 30.

Willian has been a key member of Chelsea FC’s squad over the last few weeks, with the Brazilian having scored 11 goals and made eight assists in 46 games in all competitions for the Blues this season.

As things stand, however, Willian is set to leave the west London club when his contract expires at the end of the season.

The player himself has now opened up about his situation, and he insists that he would be willing to sign a new deal if the Blues were to offer him a three-year extension.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the London Evening Standard, Willian said: “Chelsea only offered me two years and I asked for three.

“My goal in the next contract is to sign for three years, so I haven’t had a deal with Chelsea yet.

“This is what I asked the club for, three years of contract. If you give me that, I’ll get the pen and sign the contract tomorrow.”

The attacking midfielder played 80 minutes of Chelsea FC’s impressive 3-1 win over Manchester United in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Sunday.

Willian could be set to feature for Chelsea FC when the Blues return to Premier League action on Wednesday night with a trip to Liverpool FC.

The Blues will then complete their Premier League season with a home clash against Wolves on Sunday afternoon as they chase Champions League qualification in Frank Lampard’s first campaign in charge at Stamford Bridge.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip