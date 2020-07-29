Mason Mount (Photo: Nike)

Ian Wright has lavished praise on Mason Mount following his impressive season for Chelsea FC under Frank Lampard.

The 21-year-old has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign at Stamford Bridge under Lampard after having been given plenty of first-team opportunities this term.

Mount scored seven goals and made five assists in 37 Premier League games this season and he started all but six of the Blues’ matches in the top flight this term.

The Englishman underlined his importance to Lampard’s side on Sunday when he scored one goal and set up the other as Chelsea FC claimed a 2-0 victory over Wolves at Stamford Bridge to secure their place in the Champions League for next season via a fourth-placed finish.

Mount has been one of the young Chelsea FC players to have impressed under Lampard this season along with the likes of Reece James, Billy Gilmour and Tammy Abraham.

Arsenal legend Wright has also been impressed by Christian Pulisic’s performances this season for the Blues after his switch from Borussia Dortmund last summer, but it is Mount who has stood out the most for him.

Speaking on Match of the Day, Wright said: “For me, Mason Mount has been the outstanding Chelsea youngster that’s kicked on.

“[Christian] Pulisic has to get a mention as well, but what Mason Mount’s done from the start of the season to now has to be recognised.

“I think he’s been absolutely magnificent for them.”

Mount will be expecting to feature for Chelsea FC when the Blues take on London rivals Arsenal in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday afternoon as they eye their first trophy under Lampard.

The Blues will then take on Bayern Munich in the second leg of their round of 16 clash in the Champions League on Saturday 8 August.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip