Hakim Ziyech looked to be in good spirits as he trained at Chelsea FC for the first time following his transfer from Ajax this summer.

The new Chelsea FC signing was pictured in the sunshine at Chelsea FC’s Cobham training base on Saturday while his team-mates were up north for their clash with Sheffield United in the Premier League.

Ziyech will not feature for the west London side until the start of next season but he has already arrived at the Blues’ training base to work on his fitness levels.

Chelsea FC moved quickly to wrap up a deal to sign Ziyech at the turn of the year after they announced an agreement to land him from Ajax back in February.

Ziyech, 27, was in good form for Ajax this season, scoring eight goals and making 16 assists in all competitions for the Dutch side.

Chelsea FC posted the picture below on their official Twitter account and welcomed the Morocco international to the west London club.

The Blues have also bolstered their squad with the signing of Timo Werner from RB Leipzig this summer as Frank Lampard prepares his squad for his second season in charge.

As things stand, a date for the start of the new Premier League season is yet to be agreed.

Chelsea FC suffered a major blow to their hopes of finishing in the top four this season when they were beaten 3-0 by Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Saturday night.

That result means that Manchester United have the possibility of moving above Frank Lampard’s men in the table if they beat Southampton at Old Trafford on Monday night.

