Christian Pulisic (Photo: Chelsea TV / Screen grab)

Christian Pulisic has admitted that he is “excited” about the prospect of lining up with Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech at Chelsea FC next season.

The Blues have already been busy in the summer transfer window after having completed deals to bring in the attacking duo ahead of Frank Lampard’s second season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Werner is set to join the Blues from RB Leipzig, while Ziyech’s move from Ajax was agreed by the Blues earlier in the year.

Pulisic himself has been earning lots of praise for his recent performances for the Blues, with the 21-year-old having scored three goals in the Premier League since the return of the top flight in England.

The USA international has netted eight goals and has made two assists in 21 Premier League games for Chelsea FC so far this season.

And the former Borussia Dortmund playmaker has admitted that he is looking forward to lining up with new signings Werner and Ziyech at Stamford Bridge next term.

When asked about the impending arrivals of Werner and Ziyech, Pulisic replied: “I’m excited to work with them.

“It’s fun to play with good players, it’s easy to play with them and those are two guys we know that are really talented guys so I’m really looking forward to it.

“We can have a really strong team next season.”

Asked more generally on Chelsea FC’s position in the Premier League, Pulisic continued: “I think there’s still work that needs to be done [to catch Liverpool FC and Man City].

“You can see this year that those two, especially Liverpool, have been just so consistent and dominant and that’s right where we want to be.

“We want to continue to be that consistent team week in week out, in tough games, midweek games.

“We want to be ready and be up for the challenge always. And that’s what it’s going to take. We still have our work to do but that’s where we want to be.

“We want to continue to win trophies, that’s always a goal. We want to continue to be a strong team, contending for that Premier League title.”

Pulisic will be hoping to feature for Chelsea FC when the Blues travel to Sheffield United in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

The west London side head into this weekend’s round of fixtures in third place in the Premier League table after having won four of their last five outings in the top flight, as they set their sights on a top-four finish in the top flight.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip