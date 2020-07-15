Ashley Cole sends message to Chelsea FC star after 1-0 win over Norwich

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Ashley Cole singled out Olivier Giroud for special praise after the French striker helped to fire Chelsea FC to a 1-0 win over relegated Norwich City to bolster their Champions League qualification hopes.

The Blues headed into the game looking to return to winning ways after the disappointment of their 3-0 loss to Sheffield United at the weekend.

Manchester United’s 2-2 draw with Southampton in the top flight on Monday night afforded Frank Lampard’s men the opportunity to further strengthen their postition in the table.

Giroud scored the crucial goal for the when he headed home Christian Pulisic’s fine cross deep into first-half stoppage time, after the Frenchman had had a number of chances to put the Blues ahead.

And former Chelsea FC defender Cole admitted that he has been very impressed by Giroud’s contribution at Stamford Bridge throughout the season.

Speaking at half-time during Sky Sports’ coverage of the game, Cole said of Giroud’s goal: “It’s about the delivery [from Pulisic], Giroud’s movement and strength, and Olivier was there to do what he has been doing all season. It’s a good header and an important goal.

“I think this season he [Giroud] has been one of the most important players for Chelsea.

“He’s always giving players options by being the target man and he works the two centre-backs with his physicality. He’s been a constant threat all night.”

Giroud, 33, has now scored six Premier League goals in 16 games in the top flight this season, and Tuesday’s strike was his third in three starts in the league.

The win leaves Chelsea FC in third place in the Premier League table and four points ahead Leicester City with two games left to play.

The west London side will now switch their focus towards FA Cup affairs as they prepare for their semi-final showdown clash againt Manchester United at Wembley on Sunday.

