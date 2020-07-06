Jamie Redknapp (Sky Sports / Screen grab)

Jamie Redknapp has praised Christian Pulisic following his recent good form for Chelsea FC, and he is tipping the playmaker to develop into a key player for the Blues.

The 21-year-old has been in decent form for the west London side after having joined the Blues from Borussia Dortmund last summer.

The American playmaker featured for the whole 90 minutes as Chelsea FC claimed a 3-0 win over Watford at Stamford Bridge on Saturday night to keep their top-four bid on track.

Pulisic has scored eight goals and made three assists in all competitions for Chelsea FC so far this season, and he won the penalty which allowed Willian to fire home the Blues’ second goal against Watford on Saturday night.

Former Liverpool FC midfielder Redknapp has now explained why he is such a big fan of the former Borussia Dortmund star.

Speaking to Sky Sports before Chelsea FC’s clash with Watford on Saturday, Redknapp said of Pulisic: “I’m a massive fan of his.

“[He has] great pace, he can play off the left-hand side [and] he’s scoring goals this season – seven goals in his first year.

“When he first came, he had a couple of injuries and Mason Mount started the season well and didn’t get into the team as much as he would have liked.

“What I really like about him is that he’s got that special yard of pace. He’s almost quicker with the ball than without it, and it’s a unique talent to have.

“He’s 21 years of age and I think we’re going to see him get better and better. I’m a huge fan of his.”

Chelsea FC are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table and they will return to top-flight action when they take on Crystal Palace away from home on Tuesday night.

After that, Frank Lampard’s men will face Sheffield United and Norwich, before their FA Cup semi-final clash against Manchester United on Sunday 19 July.

Chelsea FC have already been busy in the summer transfer window after having secured deals to sign both Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner.

