Chelsea FC keen to sign talented midfielder from Man United – report

Chelsea FC are one of a number of clubs keen on signing Angel Gomes from Manchester United this summer, according to reports in the British media.

The Independent is reporting that the west London side are one of a series of clubs who are interested in signing the 19-year-old midfielder, who is also understood to have a number of offers from abroad.

The same story says that Chelsea FC are willing to agree a “persuasive” deal to try and bring the talented midfielder to Stamford Bridge this summer, with the teenager’s current contract set to expire this summer.

The article also says that Gomes has turned down an offer of £25,000-a-week wages with bonuses from Manchester United, partly because there have been far better offers placed on the table from elsewhere.

The same story says that one of the offers on the table is from Chelsea FC, with super-agent Pini Zahavi involved in talks, but Gomes also has interest from a host of other European clubs.

The article concludes by reporting that Gomes has attracted interest from Germany, Spain, Italy and Portugal in recent weeks.

Teenager Gomes has not featured much for Manchester United this season, with the midfielder having only notched up five appearances for the first team in all competitions.

Meanwhile, Manchester United will return to Premier League action on Saturday afternoon when they host Bournemouth at Old Trafford, as they continue their hunt for a top-four finish.

After that, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men will take on Aston Villa, Southampton and Crystal Palace in their next three Premier League games.

