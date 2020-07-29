Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC are facing a battle with Bayer Leverkusen to sign Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana this summer, according to a report in England.

The Sun, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that Bundesliga outfit Leverkusen have submitted an £18m offer for the Cameroon international in the summer transfer window.

The same article states that Chelsea FC are looking to sign a replacement for the world’s most expensive goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

According to the same story, Ajax have rejected Leverkusen’s opening bid for the first-choice goalkeeper as the German side look to win the race to sign the 24-year-old.

The Sun go on to add that Onana is likely to leave within the next two seasons given that the Cameroon international’s current Ajax deal is set to expire in 2022.

The report reveals that the FA Cup finalists are looking at Onana and Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak as potential options to replace Kepa this summer.

Onana has made 178 appearances for the Dutch side over the past five seasons in the Ajax first team since making his debut for the Amsterdam outfit at the age of 20.

The Ajax shot-stopper has won the Dutch league and the Dutch Cup since being made the club’s first-choice goalkeeper.

Chelsea FC made Kepa the most-expensive goalkeeper in the world when the Blues signed the 25-year-old in a £71m deal from Spanish side Athletic Bilbao in 2018.

The Blues finished in fourth spot in the Premier League table this term thanks to their 2-0 win against Wolves at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

The west London side will take on Arsenal in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday after Chelsea FC were 3-1 winners against Manchester United in the last four.

