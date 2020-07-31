Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC manager Frank Lampard is still hoping that the FA Cup finalists can sign Leicester City defender Ben Chilwell this summer, according to a report in England.

Website Goal is reporting that the Blues boss is really keen on signing the England international in the summer transfer window to improve a problem area in the Chelsea FC team.

The same article states that the west London side are hoping that Chilwell can put pressure on Leicester City to allow the left-back to move ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

According to the same story, the Foxes are adamant that Chilwell is not for sale and the Foxes have already rejected an approach from their top-four rivals.

The report adds that Leicester are under no pressure to sell the 23-year-old full-back despite Brendan Rodgers’ side missing out on a place in next season’s Champions League.

Goal add that the Foxes will only sell Chilwell if their asking price of £80m is met after Leicester sold Harry Maguire to Manchester United for the same fee last summer.

The article adds that Lampard is hoping to secure his top targets in each position and Chilwell is the Chelsea FC manager’s preferred choice to fill the left-back role.

However, Goal add that Ajax defender Nicolas Tagliafico, Porto full-back Alex Telles and Getafe starlet Marc Cucurella are possible alternative targets if Chelsea FC miss out on Chilwell.

The Leicester star scored three and made three assists in 34 appearances in the Premier League this season, including a wonder-goal in a 1-1 draw at Watford.

The Foxes finished in fifth place in the Premier League table this season after a 2-0 loss to Manchester United on Sunday cost them a top-four finish.

