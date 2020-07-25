Jamie Carragher tells Chelsea FC to sign 27-year-old ‘game-changer’

Ex-Liverpool FC defender Jamie Carragher (Photo: Sky Sports)

Jamie Carragher believes that Chelsea FC should pursue a deal to sign Jan Oblak from Atletico Madrid this summer as a priority signing.

The west London side have already been busy in the summer transfer window, with Frank Lampard having wrapped up deals to sign both Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner ahead of next season.

Chelsea FC are likely to be linked with a whole host of other players in the coming weeks and months given the fact that they have not made any new signings in the two most recent transfer windows.

Former Liverpool FC defender Carragher believes that the west London side should make replacing Kepa Arrizabalaga a priority this summer, and he feels that Atletico Madrid shot-stopper Oblak fits the bill, despite his expensive price tag.

Writing in his column for The Telegraph, Carragher said: “So far, all of Chelsea’s summer recruitment is focusing on adding to their firepower, with Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner the first expensive purchases. Kai Havertz might be next.

“These players will make Chelsea stronger. They will not make them more solid.

“Lampard has to try and recoup what he can for Kepa Arrizabalaga, the world’s most expensive ‘keeper who is not the required standard for a side of Chelsea’s class. Arrizabalaga’s save ratio of 53.47 per cent is the worst in the Premier League, making 55 stops from 101 shots on target this season.

“That is less than Claudio Bravo when he was costing Man City points during his year as Pep Guardiola’s No 1. We know how Guardiola responded. Lampard will do the same.

“Given how much money has already been invested in more attackers, I would be surprised if Chelsea have not already lined up Arrizabalaga’s successor. Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak is the best available and would be a game-changer.

“Yes, meeting his £109m buyout clause is mega expensive, but it looks like Chelsea have the funds.

“Oblak is the closest you will find to a no-brainer for any coach in need of a ‘keeper, and given Petr Cech’s involvement in Chelsea’s technical department – and remembering the impact he had when becoming one of Jose Mourinho’s first recruits in 2004 – the club can be well advised on what a ready-made No 1 can do. That is their biggest priority.

“Chelsea need only look at Ederson and Alisson to see the value of a world-class stopper.

“Ederson contributed to City increasing their points tally from 78 to 100 in 2018. Liverpool have collected 97 and 96 in successive seasons, leaping from 75 points the year before Alisson signed.”

Slovenia international Oblak, 27, is widely regarded to be one of the world’s top shot-stoppers. He has made 48 appearances in all competitions for Atletico Madrid this season.

Meanwhile, Chelsea FC are currently preparing for their crunch Premier League showdown against Wolves at Stamford Bridge on Sunday as they look to seal a top-four finish.

The west London side head into the game knowing that a victory over the visitors would secure their spot in the Champions League for next season.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip