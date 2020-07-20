Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC are still weighing up whether to make a bid for on-loan Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson, according to a report in England.

The Express is reporting that the Blues are still to make a decision on to whether follow up their interest in Henderson with a concrete bid for the Sheffield United loanee.

The same article states that Chelsea FC are looking to sign a replacement for the world’s most expensive goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga in the summer transfer window.

According to the same story, the west London side are thinking about making a bid for Henderson as well as Ajax shot-stopper Andre Onana.

The Express is reporting that Sheffield United are keen to make Henderson’s move to Bramall Lane permanent after the 23-year-old spent the last two seasons on loan to the Blades.

The report goes on to add that Manchester United are also contemplating whether Henderson could be their future number one in the wake of David De Gea’s recent inconsistent performances.

Henderson has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League this season after the English shot-stopper helped Sheffield United to cement their top-flight status.

Only Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope and Manchester City shot-stopper Ederson have kept more clean sheets that Henderson in the Premier League this season.

Henderson has made 83 appearances in all competitions over the past two seasons, but the English goalkeeper has not played in a competitive fixture for Manchester United yet.

The Manchester United goalkeeper has also gone on loan to Stockport County, Grimsby Town and Shrewsbury Town.

Chelsea FC made Kepa the most expensive goalkeeper in the world when the Blues signed the Spanish shot-stopper in a £73m deal from La Liga giants Athletic Bilbao in 2018.

The Blues have already agreed deals to sign Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech and RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner this summer.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip