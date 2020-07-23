Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC are ready to double Dean Henderson’s wages in order to win the race to sign the Manchester United shot-stopper this summer, according to a report in England.

The Manchester Evening News is reporting that Chelsea FC have contacted Manchester United about signing the 23-year-old in a permanent deal in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The same article states states that the Blues are ready to double Henderson’s current wages to take his salary to £170,000 a week in order to land the English goalkeeper.

According to the same story, the west London side have contacted Henderson’s representatives about securing the on-loan Sheffield United goalkeeper ahead of the new season.

The report goes on to state that Chelsea FC are looking to test Manchester United’s resolve to keep Henderson in spite of David De Gea’s alarming drop in form.

The Manchester Evening News go on to report that Henderson is set to return to Manchester United this summer following the conclusion of his season-long loan at Sheffield United – but the shot-stopper isn’t prepared to act as De Gea’s understudy.

The media outlet reveal that they’ve been told by a source close to Henderson that the Blades goalkeeper is desperate to play for Manchester United.

However, Henderson is prepared to leave Manchester United on a permanent basis if the Red Devils refuse to offer the English goalkeeper a guaranteed starting spot in the team, according to the report.

The Sheffield United goalkeeper has kept 13 clean sheets in the current campaign, while De Gea has racked up 12 shutouts despite his poor form this term.

Manchester United will take on Leicester City in their final Premier League game of the 2019-20 campaign on Sunday.

The Red Devils will take on Austrian side LASK in the Europa League round of 16 on 5 August.

