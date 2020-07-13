Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC have asked Manchester United to name their price for on-loan Sheffield United goalkeeper Dean Henderson, according to report in England.

The Express is reporting that the Blues have run out of patience with their current number one Kepa Arrizabalaga following his inconsistent performances over the past two seasons.

The same article states that Frank Lampard wants to sign a new goalkeeper to help the Blues manager revamp the Chelsea FC side ahead of his second season in charge.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC have added Henderson to their list of potential options to sign to replace Kepa ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

The report goes on to state that Chelsea FC are planning to ask Manchester United for their asking price for the England shot-stopper.

The Express claim that Chelsea FC will have to see off competition from Sheffield United given the Blades want to sign the 23-year-old on a permanent deal.

The article doesn’t name a potential asking price for the goalkeeper but the report does reveal Henderson has two years left to run on his current deal at Old Trafford.

The report suggests that Manchester United would be reluctant to sell Henderson and Sheffield United could look to sign the goalkeeper on a season-long loan for a third successive campaign.

Henderson kept his 13th clean sheet of the 2019-20 Premier League season on Saturday evening as Sheffield United were 3-0 winners against Chelsea FC at Bramall Lane.

Chelsea FC made Kepa the most expensive goalkeeper in the world in 2018 after the Blues signed the Spanish shot-stopper in a £71.6m deal from Athletic Bilbao.

The Blues will return to Premier League action with a game against relegated Norwich City on Tuesday night before Chelsea FC finish the current campaign with games against Liverpool FC and Wolves.

