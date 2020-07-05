Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC are still interested in a potential summer bid to sign West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice, according to a report in England.

The Athletic, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Blues have been keeping tabs on Rice over the past 12 months ahead of a potential offer for the West Ham star.

The same article states that Chelsea FC manager Frank Lampard is eager to improve his midfield options ahead of his second full season in charge of the west London side.

According to the same story, the Blues are looking to secure the West Ham captain’s signature for two key reasons ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League campaign.

The Athletic claim that Chelsea FC believe Rice that can blossom into a top centre-half despite him currently being deployed in the heart of West Ham’s midfield.

The report goes on to add that the west London side are also confident that Rice has the potential to become a commanding presence in their backline thanks to his communication skills.

The media outlet add that Rice fits the bill in terms of the type of signings that Lampard wants to make to continue his rebuild of the Stamford Bridge outfit.

Rice started his career in the Chelsea FC academy before he was released by the west London side at the age of 14 and picked up by West Ham.

The Hammers have moulded the former Republic of Ireland international into one of England’s most promising midfield talents over the past seven years.

Rice has made two assists in 32 games in the Premier League to help the Hammers battle relegation to the Championship.

The England star played a key role in West Ham’s 3-2 victory over his former club Chelsea FC at the London Stadium on Wednesday night.

Chelsea FC will travel to Crystal Palace on Tuesday night before the Blues make the trip to Sheffield United next Saturday.

