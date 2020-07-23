Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC are ready to offer two first-team players in exchange for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, according to a report in England.

The Times, as quote by Metro, is reporting that Chelsea FC are interested in the England international as Frank Lampard looks to improve his options in the middle of the park.

The same article states that the Blues have been tracking Rice for some time despite having allowed the box-to-box midfielder to leave the west London side as a teenager.

According to the story, West Ham have valued Rice at around £75m ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window in an attempt to warn off potential suitors.

The report goes on to add that Chelsea FC are prepared to include England international Ross Barkley and Belgium striker Michy Batshuayi as part of a deal for Rice.

The Times reveal that the Hammers have little interest in signing Batshuayi or Barkley to cast doubt on Chelsea FC’s ability to sign Rice ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

The article reveals that Lampard believes that Rice could be a long-term solution to the west London side’s woes at centre-half despite the London-born star currently being deployed in midfield.

West Ham could hold out for a club-record fee for Rice which would give Chelsea FC a headache given their seemingly big recruitment plans in the summer transfer window, according to the story.

Rice has scored one goal and has made two assists in 36 games in the Premier League in the current campaign.

Chelsea FC will face Wolves in their final Premier League game of the campaign before the Blues take on Arsenal in the FA Cup final at Wembley in search of their first piece of silverware under Lampard.

