Jamie Carragher has urged Frank Lampard to sign a goalkeeper and a centre-half in the transfer window after Chelsea FC’s 5-3 loss to Liverpool FC on Wednesday night.

The Premier League champions were able to exploit some of the west London side’s well-documented weaknesses during their penultimate game of the top-flight campaign.

Liverpool FC broke the deadlock in the 19th minute when Naby Keita won the ball from Willian and fired a finish past Chelsea FC goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The Spanish stopper was criticised for his role in the goal despite the Guinea international producing a crisp finish to beat the world’s most expensive goalkeeper.

Georginio Wijnaldum extended Liverpool FC’s lead further when the Netherlands international netted his fourth goal of the Premier League campaign before half-time.

Kepa was criticised again for his lack of an attempt to stop Trent Alexander-Arnold’s free-kick in the second half after the Liverpool FC defender restored the home side’s two-goal cushion.

Chelsea FC rallied in the second half as substitute Christian Pulisic scored twice from the bench to reduce the deficit before Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain netted Liverpool FC’s fifth of the night.

Former Liverpool FC defender Carragher pinpointed where Chelsea FC need new signings if Frank Lampard’s side are going to challenge the Reds for the title next term.

“Chelsea won’t go further unless they change the goalkeeper,” Carragher told Sky Sports.

“Chelsea need a goalkeeper and a centre-half as well. I think a lot of the goals they’ve conceded are down to the goalkeeper. I think they’re areas they need to address if they really want to challenge Liverpool.”

Carragher added at full-time: “Chelsea FC need a goalkeeper and they need defenders to bridge that gap.”

Chelsea FC will host Wolves at Stamford Bridge in their final top-flight fixture knowing that a point will be sufficient to secure a place in the Champions League next term.

Liverpool FC, meanwhile, will end their Premier League campaign with a trip to Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Sunday.

The Reds are 33 points ahead of Chelsea FC in the Premier League table to highlight the gap between the two teams.

