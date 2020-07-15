Kepa Arrizabalaga (Photo: YouTube)

Chelsea FC are interested in Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak as a potential replacement for Kepa Arrizabalaga, according to a report in England.

The Mirror, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Blues have earmarked the Atletico shot-stopper as a candidate to become their new number one goalkeeper ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

The same article states that Chelsea FC boss Frank Lampard wants to replace Kepa despite the Blues signing the Spain international in a world-record deal for a goalkeeper in 2018.

According to the same story, the Blues legend is not convinced by the 25-year-old because of his erratic performances in the Chelsea FC goal over the past two seasons.

The report goes on to suggest that the west London side could look to sign Oblak as Kepa’s replacement following his consistent performances at Atletico under Diego Simeone.

The Mirror claim that Chelsea FC are hoping that they can use Kepa as a makeweight in a player-plus-cash deal for the Slovenia international.

The media outlet reveal that Oblak’s contract release clause stands at £120m but Chelsea FC hope that by including Kepa in a potential deal, the size of the transfer fee will drop dramatically.

Atletico aren’t under pressure to sell the Slovenian shot-stopper given that Oblak has three years left to run on his current deal, according to the report.

The story concludes that Chelsea FC will look at Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana or Sheffield United’s on-loan shot stopper Dean Henderson if a deal for Oblak is unfeasible.

Chelsea FC will take on Manchester United in the FA Cup semi-finals on Sunday before a trip to Premier League champions Liverpool FC next Wednesday.

The Blues signed Kepa in a £71m deal from Athletic Bilbao in the 2018 summer transfer window but the shot-stopper has struggled under Maurizio Sarri and Lampard.

