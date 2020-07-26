John Barnes (Photo: Bonus Code Bets)

John Barnes has urged Chelsea FC to make a move to sign Kai Havertz this summer to further bolster Frank Lampard’s attacking options at Stamford Bridge.

The west London side have already been busy in the summer transfer window after having wrapped up deals to land both Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner ahead of next season.

Chelsea FC are likely to be linked with a host of other players in the coming weeks and months ahead of Lampard’s second full season in charge at the club, with Havertz a name that has been continuously mentioned alongside reports of the Blues’ transfer plans.

The 21-year-old Germany international has been in good form for Bayer Leverkusen this season, having scored 17 goals and made eight assists in all competitions for the Bundesliga side.

Former Liverpool FC star Barnes feels that Havertz would be a good addition to the Chelsea FC squad and he has urged the Blues to make a move to sign him if they have the opportunity this summer.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Barnes said: “Everyone has their opinions on what type of players Chelsea need, Kai Havertz is more of an attacking player.

“However, in football, if you have an opportunity to sign a top player that you think would help you, then you should take it.

“Chelsea could ignore Havertz and focus on a defender but not end up with one.

“Especially when you get an opportunity to sign an exceptionally good, 21-year-old player and feel that is a player you need.

“From the outside it may look like Havertz is not what Chelsea need, but he is a good young German player, who has the right attitude, good commitment and who plays a similar kind of football to that of what we play in England.

“In a year or two Real Madrid, Barcelona or another one of the top teams will want him; so it would be good for Chelsea to get there first.

“If it does not work out for him in London, it’s still a good investment for them.”

Chelsea FC are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table heading into the final round of fixtures in the English top flight.

The Blues will take on Wolves at Stamford Bridge knowing that a win or a draw against Wolves will secure a top-four finish and a spot in next season’s Champions League for the west London side.

