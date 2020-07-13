Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC are interested in a deal to sign Lille winger Jonathan Ikone, according to a report in France.

French media outlet Le 10 Sport, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Chelsea FC are interested in a swoop to sign the promising 22-year-old in the summer transfer window.

The same article states that Chelsea FC have already opened discussions about striking a deal to sign the Lille forward ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

According to the same story, the Blues could face competition from their former manager Antonio Conte and his Inter Milan side in the race for Ikone’s signature.

The report goes on to add that Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are also thought to be interested in the France international in the current transfer window.

The French source reveals that Lille haven’t received a concrete offer for Ikone but Chelsea FC and Inter Milan have a firm interest in the French forward.

Ikone has scored three goals and has made six assists in 28 games in all competitions this season to help Lille secure a finish in the top four in Ligue 1.

The 22-year-old started his professional career at Paris Saint-Germain as a youth player before Ikone completed a move to Lille ahead of the 2018-19 season.

Ikone’s performances for Lille earned the attacker a call-up to the France national team in 2019 before making four appearances for Les Bleus.

Chelsea FC suffered a 3-0 loss to Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Saturday evening to suffer a damaging blow to their hopes of finishing in the Premier League’s top four this season.

The Blues will return to top-flight action with a clash against relegated Norwich City at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday evening.

Chelsea FC will complete the 2019-20 season with games against Liverpool FC and Wolves.

