Chelsea FC are closing in on a deal to sign Bayer Leverkusen attacker Kai Havertz, according to a report in England.

The Guardian is reporting that Chelsea FC have opened up talks with the Bundesliga outfit to sign the 21-year-old attacking midfielder in the summer transfer window.

The same article states that the Blues need to agree a price with the Bundesliga outfit for the Germany international as Frank Lampard looks to complete a deal for his third summer signing.

According to the same story, Havertz has already informed Chelsea FC that he wants to move to the west London side this summer to take the next step in his career.

The Guardian claim that Leverkusen have asked for a transfer fee in the region of €90m (£82m) following his impressive campaign in the Bundesliga this term.

The report adds that Chelsea FC are hoping to negotiate the German side’s asking price down to €80m (£72m) for their promising attacking midfielder in the upcoming transfer window.

The media outlet reveal that the west London side are confident about securing a deal for Havertz after Chelsea FC secured fourth spot in the Premier League table.

Lampard is thought to be keen to bolster his attacking options ahead of the departure of Pedro Rodriguez and the potential exit of Brazil international Willian.

Havertz has scored 12 goals and has made six assists in 30 games in the Bundesliga this season to help Leverkusen finish in fifth place in the German top-flight table.

The 21-year-old German star has been a regular in the Leverkusen side over the past four seasons, scoring 45 times in 148 games in all competitions.

Chelsea FC will take on rivals Arsenal in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday afternoon as Lampard looks to finish his first season in charge of the west London side with silverware.

