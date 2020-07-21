Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC are closing in on a £73m deal to sign Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz, according to The Athletic reporter David Ornstein.

The Blues have already been active in the summer transfer window after the west London side agreed deals to sign Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech and RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner.

The Athletic journalist Ornstein took to Twitter to report that the Blues are on the brink of completing a deal for a third summer signing to further improve Frank Lampard’s squad.

Ornstein revealed some details of the reported deal on the social media website, adding that the FA Cup finalists have almost agreed personal terms with the 21-year-old.

Crucially, The Athletic reporter also revealed that Chelsea FC are set to pay €80m (£73m) to win the race to sign the highly-rated Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder.

Ornstein posted the following post on his Twitter page to provide Chelsea FC supporters with the latest update on the transfer saga.

Ornstein wrote on Twitter:

“Chelsea closing in on Kai Havertz:

• #CFC only club ready to pay acceptable fee (~€80m after addons)

• Personal terms all-but done

• 21yo keen after Lampard talks

• Short wait in case options emerge

• Books to be balanced via sales.”

Chelsea FC booked their place in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Sunday thanks to a 3-1 victory over Manchester United.

The Blues broke the deadlock thanks to Olivier Giroud’s first-half goal before Mason Mount doubled the west London side’s lead and Harry Maguire netted an own goal.

Frank Lampard’s side still have to secure a top-four finish this season ahead of their trip to Premier League champions Liverpool FC at Anfield on Wednesday night.

The Blues will conclude their 2019-20 Premier League campaign with a home clash against Wolves at Stamford Bridge on Sunday as Lampard’s men look to secure their place in the Champions League next season.

