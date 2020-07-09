Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC are leading the race to complete a deal for Bayer Leverkusen attacker Kai Havertz, according to a report in England.

Website Goal is reporting that the Blues are in pole position to complete a swoop to sign the highly-rated Germany international in the summer transfer window.

The same article states that the Blues are prepared to meet Bayer Leverkusen’s £90m asking price for the 21-year-old attacking midfielder this summer.

According to the same story, the Bundesliga outfit’s demands have put off a number of potential suitors but Chelsea FC remain in contention to strike a deal for Havertz.

The report reveals that the Bayer Leverkusen playmaker wants to play in the Champions League next season and Chelsea FC are on course to finish in the Premier League’s top four.

Goal claim that if Chelsea FC meet Bayer Leverkusen’s £90m valuation, then the Bundesliga side will sell Havertz in the upcoming transfer window.

Havertz scored 12 times and made six assists in 30 games in the Bundesliga last season despite his relative lack of experience.

The German starlet netted five times in Europa League and German Cup games to highlight his clinical performances throughout the 2019-20 campaign.

Havertz has already netted 45 times in 148 games in all competitions over the past four seasons for Bayer Leverkusen.

Chelsea FC were 3-2 winners against Crystal Palace in the Premier League at Selhurst Park on Tuesday night thanks to goals from Olivier Giroud, Christian Pulisic and Tammy Abraham.

The Blues are in third position in the Premier League table ahead of a difficult trip to Sheffield United in the top flight on Saturday afternoon.

Chelsea FC will take on Manchester United in the FA Cup semi-finals later this month after a 1-0 win against Leicester City in the last eight.

