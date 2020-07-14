Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC could miss out on the signing of Bayer Leverkusen forward Kai Havertz, according to a report in Germany.

German media outlet Bild, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Chelsea FC could struggle to convince Havertz to move to Stamford Bridge if the Blues fail to qualify for the Champions League.

The same article states that Havertz is looking to leave Bayer Leverkusen due to their failure to qualify for Europe’s premier club competition this season.

According to the same story, the Germany international has made it known that he would be hesitant about committing to a new club without Champions League football.

Bild reveal that the Blues do have a number of advantages over other suitors given that Havertz would like to link up with his German team-mate Timo Werner after the striker completed a £47.5m move to Chelsea FC from RB Leipzig.

The article goes on to add that Havertz has bought into Frank Lampard’s vision for the Blues after the 21-year-old’s representatives spoke to officials from the west London club.

The story concludes by saying that Real Madrid are the only club that are rivalling their interest in the attacking midfielder as the Blues look to meet his £89.9m asking price.

Havertz scored 12 times and made six assists in 30 appearances for Leverkusen this season to underline his undoubted potential.

The German playmaker has netted 45 times in 148 games in all competitions during his four seasons in the Leverkusen first team.

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action with a home clash against Norwich City on Tuesday night before the Blues will take on Manchester United in the FA Cup semi-final on Sunday.

The Blues will travel to Premier League champions Liverpool FC for their penultimate top-flight game at Anfield on Wednesday 22 July.

