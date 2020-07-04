Chelsea FC consider two goalkeepers to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga – report

Kepa Arrizabalaga (Photo: YouTube)

Chelsea FC are considering Lille goalkeeper Mike Maignan and Paris Saint-Germain shot-stopper Alphonse Areola as potential replacements for Kepa Arrizabalaga, according to a report in France.

French media outlet Le10 Sport, as quoted by The Express, is reporting that Blues manager Frank Lampard is ready to cut his losses with Kepa after the Spain international’s erratic performance in their 3-2 loss to West Ham United on Wednesday night.

The same article states that the Blues are prepared to accept a loss on Kepa following his unconvincing displays since a world-record £72m move to the west London side from Spanish outfit Athletic Bilbao in 2018.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC are interested in Lille shot-stopper Maignan following his impressive performances in the French top flight over the past few seasons.

Le10 Sport suggest that the Blues will have to go to battle with their former manager Jose Mourinho and Tottenham Hotspur to sign the Lille goalkeeper.

The media outlet claims that Mourinho wants Maignan to replace his current number one goalkeeper Hugo Lloris but Spurs haven’t yet submitted a bid to Lille.

The report claims that Chelsea FC could also consider a bid for Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Areola if they lose out to Spurs in the race to sign Maignan.

However, Chelsea FC can expect competition from Newcastle United for the PSG goalkeeper when Areola returns from his loan spell at Real Madrid, according to the article.

Chelsea FC made Kepa the most expensive goalkeeper in the world when the west London side signed the 25-year-old from Athletic Bilbao under Lampard’s predecessor Maurizio Sarri.

The Blues will host Watford in the Premier League on Saturday night as Lampard’s players look to cement their position in fourth place despite their dramatic loss to West Ham in midweek.

