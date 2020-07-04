Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC and Manchester City are interested in Everton full-back Lucas Digne, according to a report in England.

ESPN is reporting that Chelsea FC and Manchester City are both looking at Digne as a potential alternative to Leicester City’s highly-rated full-back Ben Chilwell.

The same article states that Blues manager Frank Lampard had set his sights on signing Chilwell but Chelsea FC are reluctant to pay Leicester City’s £75m asking price.

Lampard’s eagerness to sign a left-back will have been emphasised by Marcos Alonso’s shoddy performance in a 3-2 loss to West Ham United on Wednesday night.

According to the same story, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is looking to improve his options at left-back due to concerns about the reliability of Benjamin Mendy and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

ESPN go on to report that both Chelsea FC and Manchester City consider Digne to be a significantly cheaper alternative to Chilwell.

The report adds that the 26-year-old Digne would come with a wealth of experience following his previous stints at FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and AS Roma.

Everton have already signed Marseille left-back Niels Nkounkou on a free transfer this summer after his impressive performances in Ligue 1, according to the article.

Digne has made six assists and earned three yellow cards in 29 games in the Premier League this season and has been a consistent presence in Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton team.

The Toffees signed Digne in an £18m deal from FC Barcelona in the 2018 summer transfer window after the French defender struggled to make an impact at Camp Nou.

Digne started his professional career at Lille before the left-back won three successive Ligue 1 titles at PSG.

The France international spent one season on loan at AS Roma before FC Barcelona signed the versatile defender in a £14m deal in 2016.

Digne was part of the FC Barcelona side that won the La Liga title and two Copa del Rey trophies in 2016 and 2017.

