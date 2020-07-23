Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC are weighing up a potential bid for FC Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen in the upcoming summer transfer window, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Mundo Deportivo, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that the Blues are looking at the FC Barcelona shot-stopper as a potential replacement for Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The same article states that Chelsea FC manager Frank Lampard is looking to replace Kepa this summer after a series of poor performances from the world’s most expensive goalkeeper.

According to the same story, the Blues are monitoring Ter Stegen’s contract negotiations with FC Barcelona as Chelsea FC look to pounce if talks show signs of stalling.

The report goes on to add that Chelsea FC would be willing to include Arrizabalaga as part of a deal for the Germany international in the upcoming transfer window.

However, Mundo Deportivo reveal that the Catalan side would be reluctant to lose their number one goalkeeper this summer, explaining that Ter Stegen is viewed as an indispensable member of the squad.

The story claims that Chelsea FC will switch their focus to Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak if the west London side are unable to sign Ter Stegen this summer.

Ter Stegen would bring a wealth of experience to the Chelsea FC side given that the German goalkeeper has won four La Liga titles, three Copa del Rey crowns and the Champions League since his move to FC Barcelona from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2014.

Chelsea FC made Kepa the most expensive goalkeeper in the world in 2018 when the Blues signed the Spain international in a £73m deal from La Liga side Athletic Bilbao.

The Blues will take on Wolves in their final Premier League game of the season on Sunday.

