Chelsea FC are preparing a bid in the region of £27m for Getafe defender Marc Cucurella, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet AS, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that Chelsea FC have been keeping tabs on the Spanish defender over the past few months as a potential alternative to Leicester left-back Ben Chilwell.

The same article states that the Blues have struggled to negotiate a deal with their top-six rivals to leave Chelsea FC boss Frank Lampard looking elsewhere for a new full-back.

According to the same story, Getafe paid €30m to sign Cucurella on a permanent deal from FC Barcelona after his season-long loan at the Madrid club.

The Daily Mail go on to report that Chelsea FC could still sign the 22-year-old if the Blues make an offer in the region of £27m for the promising Spanish defender.

The report states that the west London outfit have identified Cucurella as their back-up option for Chilwell if they’re unable to sign the England defender this summer.

Chilwell scored three goals and made three assists in 27 games in the Premier League this season as Leicester finished in fifth place in the table this term.

Cucurella, on the other hand, scored one goal and made five assists in 37 games in the Spanish top flight this term to help Getafe secure sixth spot in the La Liga table.

The Spain Under-21 international came through the ranks at FC Barcelona but Cucurella failed to make an appearance in the Catalan side’s first team.

Chelsea FC secured fourth spot in the Premier League table this term after a 2-0 win against Wolves in their final top-flight fixture of the campaign.

Lampard’s side will take on Arsenal in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday.

