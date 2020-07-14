N'Golo Kante (Photo: EA Sports)

Chelsea FC could be ready to cash in on N’Golo Kante by selling the defensive midfielder to Inter Milan this summer, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that Chelsea FC could consider selling the Frenchman to Inter Milan to raise transfer funds.

The same article states that Inter boss Antonio Conte is a big fan of Kante after the Italy legend worked with the Chelsea FC number seven during his stint in charge in west London.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC manager Frank Lampard is weighing up where Kante fits into his vision for the Stamford Bridge side ahead of his second season in charge.

The report goes on to suggest that one stumbling block to any potential deal could be Kante’s wages, given that the World Cup winner is currently earning £290,000 a week at Stamford Bridge.

Gazzetta dello Sport suggest that Conte is confident that he can work around Kante’s salary as well as the holding midfielder’s recent history of injury problems.

Kante has started 20 times and made two substitute appearances in the Premier League this season to highlight how injuries have impacted his campaign.

The France star has scored three goals in the 2019-20 Premier League campaign against Liverpool FC, Southampton and Manchester City.

Kante has won the Premier League title, the FA Cup and the Europa League since his move to Chelsea FC in a £30m deal under Conte from Leicester City in 2017.

The French midfielder is the first Premier League player to win the title with different clubs in successive seasons.

Chelsea FC will take on Norwich City at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night before their FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United at Wembley on Sunday.

