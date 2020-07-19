Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC and Manchester City are being linked with a move for Ajax defender Nicolas Tagliafico, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that the Blues are interested in the Argentina international as Frank Lampard looks to improve his options at left-back ahead of his second full season in charge.

The same article states that Chelsea FC are facing a battle to win the race to sign the 27-year-old after La Liga giants Atletico Madrid showed an interest in the Ajax star.

According to the same story, the Blues are looking at Tagliafico as a back-up signing should Chelsea FC prove unable to sign Ben Chilwell from Leicester City this summer.

The Sun go on to reveal that the South American defender has an agreement with his current employers Ajax that he can leave for £24.5m in the summer transfer window.

The story reveals that Atletico Madrid have been monitoring Tagliafico over the past 12 months but the Spanish side are ready to step up their interest.

Worryingly for Chelsea FC, the British media outlet claim that the Blues will also face competition from Manchester City as Pep Guardiola looks to improve his options at left-back too.

Tagliafico has scored 12 times in 99 games in all competitions for Ajax since his move to the Dutch side from Independiente in the 2017 summer transfer window.

The Ajax defender has international experience, having earned 25 caps for the Argentina national team.

Chelsea FC will take on Manchester United in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues will finish their Premier League season with games against champions Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers in pursuit of a top-four finish this term.

