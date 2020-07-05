Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC are interested in a potential deal to sign Villarreal defender Pau Torres in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that the Blues have entered the race to sign Torres following his impressive performances in the Spanish top flight this term.

The same article states that the Villarreal central defender has already attracted interest from FC Barcelona and Arsenal in the upcoming transfer window.

According to the same story, Manchester City and Manchester United have also been credited with an interest in the versatile 23-year-old defender.

The report goes on to reveal that Torres has a contract release clause of £45m, which could make the Villarreal defender an appealing option ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Daily Mail add that Lampard is eager to improve his defensive options ahead of his second full season in charge given the Blues have already conceded 44 times in 32 games this term.

Torres has scored two goals and has made one assist in 29 games in the Spanish top flight this season to underline his importance to Villarreal.

The Villarreal number four has progressed through the youth ranks at the Yellow Submarine before he spent a season on loan at Malaga in 2018.

Torres has scored one goal in 33 games in all competitions in his fledgling Villarreal career so far.

Chelsea FC’s defensive frailties were exposed in their 3-2 loss to West Ham United at the London Stadium last week.

Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger and Marcos Alonso were all guilty of mistakes in the London derby.

Chelsea FC will make the trip to Crystal Palace on Tuesday night before the Blues travel to Sheffield United next weekend.

