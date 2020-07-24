Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC are interested in a £27m bid to sign Atalanta defender Robin Gosens, according to a report in Germany.

German media outlet Kicker, as quoted by talkSPORT, is reporting that Chelsea FC are interested in the German left-back as a potential alternative for Leicester City defender Ben Chilwell.

The same article states that Chelsea FC have been left frustrated in their pursuit of the England international given that their top-four rivals want a fee in excess of £50m.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC have earmarked Gosens as a potential recruit to improve their options at left-back ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

The report adds that Frank Lampard has promoted the German defender to number one on his list of potential left-back recruits in the upcoming transfer window.

The article claims that Chelsea FC are facing competition from Serie A giants Juventus and Inter Milan as well as Bundesliga outfit Hertha Berlin.

Kicker claim that the west London outfit could secure the 26-year-old’s signature if Chelsea FC make an offer in the region of £27m for Gosens this summer.

Gosens has scored nine times and has made eight assists in 31 games in the Italian top flight this season to help Atalanta move into second place in Serie A.

The 6ft defender has netted 15 times in 99 games in all competitions over the past three seasons at the Serie A side.

Gosens moved to Atalanta from Dutch side Heracles Almelo in the 2017 summer transfer window.

Chelsea FC suffered a 5-3 loss to Premier League champions Liverpool FC at Anfield on Wednesday night to cast doubt on their top-four prospects ahead of the final round of fixtures on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues are in fourth position in the Premier League table ahead of their home clash against Wolves.

