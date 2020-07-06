Chelsea FC forward Willian (Photo: Willian / Instagram)

Chelsea FC have reopened discussions with Willian about a new Blues contract, according to a report in England.

Website Goal is reporting that the Blues have restarted contract talks with the experienced Brazil international after Willian rejected an offer to move to China.

The same article states that Chelsea FC are not prepared to offer the South American a new contract more than two years in length but Willian wants a three-year deal.

According to the same story, Frank Lampard risks losing Willian to a direct top-six rival unless Chelsea FC can reach an agreement with their longest-serving player.

The report goes on to point out that both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are keeping a close eye on Willian’s negotiations with the west London outfit ahead of the expiration of his current deal.

Goal go on to report that Chelsea FC are eager to secure Willian’s services, given that the 31-year-old has been in prolific form since the return of Premier League football.

Willian has netted four times and has made one assist since the return of competitive football in England following the suspension of the Premier League due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Brazilian forward has scored against Manchester City, West Ham and Watford to help Lampard’s side keep their hopes of a top-four finish alive this term.

Willian has won two Premier League titles under Jose Mourinho and Maurizio Sarri during his seven-year spell at the west London side.

The South American forward has also won the Europa League, the FA Cup and the League Cup to enjoy a decorated career at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea FC will take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in their next Premier League game on Tuesday night.

The Blues will follow up the London derby with a trip to Sheffield United next weekend.

