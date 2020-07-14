Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Norwich

Mark Lawrenson is backing Chelsea FC to ease to a comfortable win against relegated Norwich City on Tuesday night

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Tuesday 14 July 2020, 09:00 UK
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Mark Lawrenson is backing Chelsea FC to secure a much-needed win against Norwich City at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

Frank Lampard’s side suffered a heavy 3-0 loss to Sheffield United in the Premier League at Bramall Lane on Saturday night to cast doubt on their top-four hoppes.

Chelsea FC left the door ajar for Leicester City and Manchester United to overhaul the west London side in the race to finish in the Champions League qualification spots.

However, Leicester lost 4-1 to Bournemouth before Manchester United squandered a 2-1 lead to draw 2-2 with Southampton at Old Trafford on Monday night.

Chelsea FC can open up a four-point lead over Manchester United if the Blues beat their relegated opponents at Stamford Bridge before the Red Devils make the trip to Crystal Palace on Thursday night.

Norwich’s demotion to the second tier for the fifth time in Premier League history was confirmed at the weekend following their 4-0 defeat by West Ham United at Carrow Road.

Former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson is backing Chelsea FC to secure a comfortable win against Norwich City at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

“Chelsea manager Frank Lampard will expect a reaction from his team after their defeat by Sheffield United, and I think he will get one,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Norwich are quite competitive now they are relegated, because the pressure is off them now.

“But I still expect the Blues to win, because they have got a point to prove. Some of their players are essentially on trial under Lampard so they have to try to impress him.”

Chelsea FC have won their last 11 Premier League fixtures against Norwich City, including a 3-2 win at Carrow Road back in August.

The Blues head into the game knowing that they can notch up their fifth successive home win at Stamford Bridge since Antonio Conte was in charge for their title-winning campaign back in 2017.

Lampard has introduced an attacking brand of football to Chelsea FC this term, as highlighted by the fact that they’ve scored two goals or more in 10 of their last 12 games.

Chelsea FC will face bitter rivals Manchester United in their FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley on Sunday before the Blues make the trip to Liverpool FC next week.

