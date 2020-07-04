BBC Sport pundit states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Watford

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Mark Lawrenson is backing Chelsea FC to get back to winning ways in the Premier League by claiming a 2-0 win over Watford at Stamford Bridge on Saturday night.

The Blues are looking to bounce back after having suffered a blow to their top-four hopes when they slumped to a 3-2 defeat by West Ham United in east London on Wednesday night.

That result has left the Blues in fourth place in the Premier League table and only two points ahead of both Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers as the race for Champions League qualification hots up.

Chelsea FC will be eager to get back to winning ways on Saturday, especially given that both Wolves and Manchester United could be above them in the table by the time they kick off against Watford.

Former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson is backing Frank Lampard’s men to get their top-four bid back on track with a home victory against Watford this weekend.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “I’ve heard some people lining Chelsea up for a go at the title next season but, defensively, I think they are well short of what is required to be contenders.

“They have got some excellent midfielders and forwards, but I am not sure that is going to enough to get them a top-four finish this time either.

“There is a lot of work to be done at the back and they are going to have more hiccups like the one they had when they lost to West Ham in midweek.

“I would still back them to beat Watford though, because the Hornets have lost all of their momentum.”

Chelsea FC have already flexed their muscles in the summer transfer window after having agreed deals to sign both Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner.

The Blues will take on Crystal Palace, Sheffield United and Norwich City in their next three Premier League games as they look to keep alive their hopes of finishing in the top four.

