Charlie Nicholas is predicting that Chelsea FC will be held to a 2-2 draw by Wolves in their home clash at Stamford Bridge on Sunday to throw their top-four bid into doubt.

The west London side are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table and level on points with Manchester United, who currently occupy third spot.

The Blues are also a point ahead of fifth-placed Leicester City as the race for Champions League qualification goes down to the wire in the Premier League.

Chelsea FC head into the game looking to respond after they were beaten 5-3 by champions Liverpool FC at Anfield on Wednesday night in the Premier League.

Frank Lampard’s men know that a win against the Foxes will secure the Blues’ place in the top four and Champions League for next season.

However, with Wolves just four points behind them in the table, former Arsenal star Nicholas is tipping the west London side to struggle at Stamford Bridge.

Writing in his column for Sky Sports, Nicholas said: “I have my doubts Chelsea will get the job done.

“The simple fact is, Chelsea are very good going forward, but oh my goodness – a back three doesn’t help them, and a back four doesn’t help them! It’s quite staggering how poor they are defensively, especially from set-pieces.

“Wolves are dangerous, they were my dark horse to get into the Champions League and they kind of blew it. It’s down to themselves, but there’s no doubt there’s some good players there.

“I think Chelsea will get a draw, but they’ll have to sweat. Wolves are well-drilled at the back, but Chelsea going forward, I think they’ll be able to score.”

Chelsea FC will have a shot at winning their first major trophy under Lampard in 2020 when they take on Arsenal in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday 1 August.

The Blues were beaten by Liverpool FC on penalties in the Uefa Super Cup final in August last year.

