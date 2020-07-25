Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Wolves

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Mark Lawrenson is predicting that Chelsea FC will secure their place in the Champions League next season thanks to a 2-1 victory over Wolves in their final Premier League fixture at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues suffered a 5-3 loss to newly-crowned Premier League champions Liverpool FC at Anfield on Wednesday night despite Christian Pulisic scoring twice following his introduction from the bench in the second half on Merseyside.

Chelsea FC still need a point to secure their place in the Champions League next season as their direct rivals Leicester City and Manchester United face off at the King Power Stadium.

The west London side have lost three of their last six Premier League games, suffering defeats by Liverpool FC, Sheffield United and West Ham United.

Frank Lampard’s side will take on a Wolves side that are still hoping to secure their spot in the Europa League next term as they look to protect their one-point lead over Tottenham Hotspur.

Wolves are unbeaten in their last three Premier League games of the season, earning seven points to stay ahead of Spurs in the race to finish in the top six.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Chelsea FC to beat Wolves in their final Premier League fixture of the campaign.

“This should be a good game,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“Chelsea need a point to be sure of making the Champions League, while Wolves can guarantee sixth place and qualification for the Europa League if they win.

“It’s Chelsea I fancy here – I don’t see Leicester getting anything out of Manchester United anyway, but Frank Lampard’s side will take care of their own business.”

Chelsea FC were 5-2 winners against Wolves at the Molineux Stadium back in September.

The Blues have won three of their last five meetings with Wolves in all competitions.

Chelsea FC can still finish their first Premier League season under Lampard with a trophy if the west London side can win the FA Cup this term.

The Blues will take on their bitter London rivals Arsenal in the FA Cup showpiece after Chelsea FC were 3-1 winners against Manchester United in the last four.

