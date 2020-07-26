Michael Owen states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Wolves

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is predicting that Chelsea FC will edge to a 2-1 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues require a point to secure their place in the Champions League next season ahead of either Leicester City or Manchester United.

Chelsea FC missed out on the chance to book their spot in the Uefa competition on Wednesday night after Leicester and Manchester United dropped points in the earlier games.

However, Frank Lampard’s side lost 5-3 to Premier League champions Liverpool FC in spite of Christian Pulisic’s best efforts to rescue a point for Chelsea FC.

The Blues have lost three of their last six Premier League games following defeats by West Ham United, Sheffield United and Liverpool FC.

Chelsea FC are in fourth spot in the Premier League table but third-placed Manchester United will make the trip to fifth-placed Leicester City.

Wolves, on the other hand, are in sixth position and need to win to be assured of a place in the Europa League for a second successive season ahead of Tottenham Hotspur.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Chelsea FC to secure a 2-1 victory over Wolves at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

“Chelsea’s defeat by Liverpool in a cracking game at Anfield on Wednesday means they now need at least one point from this clash with Europa League chasing Wolves at Stamford Bridge to secure a Champions League berth for next season,” Owen told BetVictor.

“Frank Lampard will be happy with the way his team are playing going forward, but they do have a worrying tendency to concede goals from set-pieces and particularly from corners.

“Chelsea have now conceded ten goals from corner kicks this season. Only Norwich, with 12, have conceded more.

“Wolves eased past a woefully out of form Crystal Palace in what was the Wanderers’ 56th game of the season and that win means their participation in next season’s Europa League is still very much in their own hands.

“A win here would guarantee them 6th spot but, with Tottenham just one point behind them, they will know that any slip-ups could prove costly.

“I think this could be a tight, nervy affair, but I’m going for a 2-1 win to the Blues.”

The Blues were 5-3 winners against Wolves in the reverse fixture at Molineux Stadium back in September thanks to Tammy Abraham’s hat-trick.

Chelsea FC have gone five games unbeaten against Wolves in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge.

Wolves have failed to secure a win at the west London outfit in their last eight trips to Chelsea FC.

Lampard’s side have lost eight home games this season which is their worst record at Stamford Bridge since 1984.

Chelsea FC will take on Arsenal in the FA Cup final at Wembley on 1 August after their 3-1 win over Manchester United in the last four last weekend.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip